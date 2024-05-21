FG extends PEBEC plan to enhance business environment by 30 days

The Federal Government has approved the extension of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)’s Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan by 30 days.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and Investment, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan, which began on Feb. 20, had successfully been completed.

Oduwole said the PEBEC Secretariat worked with 38 priority Ministry, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to deliver impactful reforms on eight key indicators, resulting in measurable institutionalisation of reforms.

“So far, the most progress has been recorded on Transparency Reforms, Port Operations, and AgroExport Reforms.

“Other indicators include Review and Update on Service Level Agreements, Efficiency Reforms, Entry and Exit (Airport) Reforms, and Manufacturing for Export Reforms,” she said.

The PEBEC boss said that based on the increased performance of MDAs over the last two weeks, the Vice-President, Kassim Shettima, the PEBEC Chair, has granted a 30-day extension of the accelerator.

She said this would culminate in a PEBEC Townhall meeting with all relevant MDAs to be hosted by the vice-president.

Oduwole said: ” There is the need for more urgency by the MDAs to deliver outstanding reforms within the extension period.

“Thus, further impacting productivity and competitiveness, and supporting the economic goals of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The PEBEC mandate is a top priority of president Tinubu’s, Eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda.

The third cohort of the council was inaugurated on Nov. 16, 2023, with members from all arms and levels of government.

NAN reports that the PEBEC was established in July 2016 by the Federal Government to oversee Nigeria’s business environment intervention and is a top priority of President Bola Tinubu, in line with the eight-point renewed hope agenda.

By Lucy Ogalue