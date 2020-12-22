FG extends NIN registration by 6 weeks, cancels verification charges, says Taskforce

The Federal Government has extended registration for the National Identity Number (NIN) by up to six weeks, from Dec. 30 to Feb. 9, 2021, and cancelled the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges for verification across the country.

The National Task Force on the NIN and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration made the announcement on Tuesday, in Abuja, in a statement jointly signed by Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Engr Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The action followed resolutions adopted at a meeting chaired by Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital economy.