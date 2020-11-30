FG expands NISP to lift more Nigerians from poverty

“Increase GEEP beneficiaries by 1,000,000 and increase of beneficiaries of Home-Grown School Feeding by 5,000,000.

“We continue to work with relevant partners at the National, State, and International levels to support the initiatives, which include to resettle, rehabilitate, and reintegrate IDPs, mitigation and prevention of disasters, and intensify the implementation of the strategic pillars of the Ministry.”

The minister disclosed that in championing Social Inclusion, deliberate efforts were made to capture vulnerable youth and groups which included Women, People with Special Needs, in the expansion of the National Social Register by one million households.

She also said that in the Economic Sustainability Plan that they have over 1,000,000 Urban poor in the National Social Register.

“As of June 2020, 4.41% of the total number of individuals captured in the National Social Register are recognized as Persons with Special Needs. This comes to a total of six hundred and eighty-five thousand and ninety (685,090) Persons with Special Needs in the National Social Register.

“About 3.7 million households comprising of more than 15.5 million Individuals have been captured on the National Social Register. Of that number, over 2.8 million of the households which comprise of 13.5 million Individuals are eligible for Conditional Cash Transfer.

“This numbers are spread across the 36 states and FCT. The numbers are further broken down to 7.6 million males and 7.9 million females as shown on the screen.

“In line with Mr. President’s directive to expand the National Social Register, we have developed a strategy for targeting the urban poor.

“This register will use existing databases from the National Communication’s Commission (NCC), and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Here we are collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy,” she said.