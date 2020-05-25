FG evacuates 69 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon – Onyeama

Share the news













The Federal Government has repatriated 69 Nigerians from Lebanon, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Monday.

He said the 69 Nigerians were evacuated with the help of Lebanese government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 69 persons were made up of 50 trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians.

Onyeama who disclosed this on his verified twitter handle, appreciated the assistance of the Lebanese government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria for a successful evacuation process.

“With financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.

“My profound gratitude to Amb. Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon,’’ he twitted.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Government had so far successfully evacuated 1,039 Nigerians from the U.S., the UK, the United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. (NAN)

