FG evacuates 117 Nigerians from Libya

By Lizzy Okoji

The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday said it evacuated 117 irregular Nigerian migrants from Libya.

The evacuation exercise came barely a week after the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli successfully evacuated 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the evacuees who included 89 men, 22 women, two children, four infants left Tripoli at 1:00 p.m. and were expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at 6:00 p.m.

Musa said amongst the evacuees were 48 persons who were released from Libyan detention facilities.

“Again, we have successfully evacuated another 117 more stranded Nigerians who were irregular migrants in Libya.

“They left today, Nov. 1, at 13.00 hrs from the Tripoli International Airport and are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 18. 00 hrs (Nigerian time).

“The evacuees include 89, 22 women, two children and four infants.

“Among them the 117 evacuees, 48 of them were released from Libyan detention centres and this was facilitated by the Nigerian government.

“The Federal government is committed to ensuring that no Nigerian is left stranded in a foreign country.

“The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli will continue to work with the Libyan Authorities to ensure none of our citizens are unjustly detained and will ensure their voluntary repatriation,” Musa said.

Musa added that personnel from relevant agencies will be on ground to receive the evacuees upon their arrival in Lagos. (NAN)

