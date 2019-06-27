FG establishes security institute to tackle terrorism, subversion

#TrackNigeria The Federal Government has established the National Institute For Security Studies (NISS) in the wake of growing insecurity in the country to train middle and top level managers of security as part of efforts to advance the best practices in conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution.

Speaking to newsmen at the Directorate of State Security(DSS) headquarters in Abuja, the Spokesperson the DSS, Mr Peter Afunnaya said the NISS establishment Act 2019 has empowered the institute to among other things contribute uniquely and viably, to the promotion of inter-service, inter-agency and international cooperation, collaboration and harmony among intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies locally and globally in order to achieve national security and global peace.

The DSS spokesperson also noted that part of the objectives of the Security Institute is to serve as a critical centre for research and dialogue where distinguished academics, policy initiators and implementers meet to cross-fertilize ideas on national and global security issues.

Mr Ifunnaya revealed that the Institute which is a contemporary of National Defence College (NDC) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) will be a centre for the award of Postgraduate Diploma and Degree in the field of intelligence and security management as it will collaborate with Universities or similar institutions which share its objectives in the achievement of global peace and security.

He said the Institute has functions and powers to conduct courses for middle and top level policy makers and executors drawn mainly from the security and law enforcement agencies both national and global including civilians from related institutions to broaden their security outlook and mainstream human security perspectives into public policy processes in order to influence and guide decision makers within Africa and beyond.

According to him, the institute will also receive endowments, donations including professional chairs from interested and philanthropic individuals or organizations who share the institute’s peace and security objectives, apart from elevating Ph.D. holders to the rank of Professors in their respective areas of specializations.

Speaking at the event, the Director and chief Operating Officer of the Institute, Mr Ayodele Saheed Adeleke said the institute has the mandate to award certificates on completion of courses which shall authorize a participant, to use the designated title of ‘Fellow of Security Institute’(fsi) and the certificate so awarded shall be at par with those awarded by NDC and NIPSS and other similar institutions worldwide.

Mr Adeleke further stated that the institute may withdraw participants who, by their academic or moral conduct, the Board in its judgement, considers unworthy of the award of the fellowship of the institute.

By PRNigeria

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

