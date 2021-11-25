FG enters season of projects completion, delivery – Malami

Many of the initiated or inherited projects by the Buhari-led Federal Government would be completed and handed over for the benefit of Nigerians before the end of the administration.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known on Thursday in Koko, Kebbi State.

Malami represented President Muhammadu Buhari to commission 155km of the the Sokoto -Tambuwal- Jega – Koko- Birnin Yauri Road, Phase I & 2.

He expressed optimism that the project epitomizes determination of the government to improve the ease of doing business.

“It is a manifestation of our resolve to provide more vista of job opportunities thereby enhancing productive engagement of our teaming population and economic value addition in line with the Federal Government policy to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. It is a promise of change made and next level delivery established,” he said.

He noted that the road project was commenced by the previous administration on 13th December, 2012.

“With this development, I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration, we are entering a season of completion and delivery of projects including those inherited from the past administration before we come on board”.

According to the Minister, the road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship.

He, therefore, called on the users tol avoid road abuse in order to ensure that it last for the designed service life.

He said the road symbolizes success story of the capacity of Nigerians; the patriotic Nigerians who were employed directly to build this road, the scores of suppliers employed indirectly who are responsible for providing the machines utilized in the construction.

“These are not only nation builders to whom we offer our salutations, they are the heart of the Nigerian economy, the micro, small and medium enterprises that drive our economic growth,” he said.

Malami described the road as part of our many roads to prosperity.

“Now that we have this new and well-built road, we have duties to ourselves and to other road users. One of those duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Highway,” he said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...