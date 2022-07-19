FG engaging WHO, CEPI to develop lassa fever vaccine -Minister

By Franca Ofili

The Federal Government is currently engaging with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for the development of new therapeutics and a vaccine for Lassa fever.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, said this at a three-day National Case Management Training on Lassa fever.has disclosed.

Ehanire, represented by the Minister of State, Mr Joseph Nkama said that the ministry decided to embark on the capacity building in lassa fever case management, because “we know that doing so will go a long way in reducing mortality in these patients.

“It is more than 50 years since Lassa fever was first diagnosed in Nigeria. Over the years, some states had been endemic while others record annual outbreaks.

“The ministry is engaging with WHO and the CEPI for the development of new therapeutics and a vaccine for Lassa fever.

“Over the last five years, the country witnessed a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases of Lassa fever including healthcare worker infections, reinforcing the need to build capacities to adequately manage cases when they arise,” he said.

According to him, the ministry is committed to ensuring the decline in Case Fatality Rate (CFR) from the 2021 figure of 20.5 per cent to 19.8 per cent in 2022 continues.

He said such effort would continue until Lassa fever ceases to become a public health threat in Nigeria.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has taught the country that it cannot afford to undermine any effort put into addressing and reducing high-risk viral pathogens like Lassa fever.

“It cannot only mutate and pose a new threat, but globalization can quickly lead to the spread of the disease to non-endemic countries,” he said.

Ehanire said the country has advanced not only in the capacity to diagnose Lassa Fever but also in the sequencing of the virus genome to monitor the circulating Lassa viruses.

He said that the country’s commitment was also evident in the emphasis on infection prevention and control measures among healthcare workers (HCWs) to reduce rates of infection within healthcare facilities.

“Now we want to build capacity in case management because we know that doing so will go a long way in reducing mortality in these patients.

“This training is part of the government’s effort to further reduce mortality from Lassa fever, the ministry has not made this progress in addressing Lassa fever epidemics working alone.

“WHO has been integral in their support. Their support to the country has spanned from sensitization and training of healthcare workers to the provision of infection control commodities to treatment centres,’’ he said.

The minister said that the WHO also supported public awareness initiatives, surveillance and outbreak response at the state level through the emergency operations centre and at the national level.

