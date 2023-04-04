FG engages stakeholders on review, adoption of policy document on disabilities

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Federal Government has engaged relevant stakeholders on the review and adoption of its new policy documents and guidelines on Disabilities in Nigeria.

Mr James Lalu, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), said this in a statement on Monday by Mr Mbanefor Michaels, his spokesman in Abuja.

Lalu was speaking during opening ceremony of a three-day stakeholders retreat, organized by NCPWD in partnership with the World Bank for members of the commission’s governing council as well as private sector organisations that deal with disability matters.

He urged the participants to ensure that their resolutions must not go against the provisions of the United Nations convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The NCPWD boss expressed optimism that the participants will provide a holistic approach to the document.

“You are all aware that an institution like this is still nascent and will require a properly guided Policy Document for its survival,” Lalu said.

He, therefore, thanked the stakeholders for providing enormous resources and energy that ensured the production of the draft policy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was expected to provide the platform for critical inputs from participants in accordance with the United Nations’ Conventions on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities.

NAN also reports that, the policy documents, when fully implemented, will provide avenues to protect the rights and privileges as well as promote disability matters as well as the 2018 Disability Law prohibiting the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities. (NAN)