FG engages 90 independent monitors for NSIP in Kogi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has said that 90 Independent Monitors for the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) have been engaged in Kogi State by the Federal Government, to monitor programme beneficiaries in their locality.

The Minister made this known at the opening ceremony of the training section organised by the Ministry for the Monitors in the state.

The Minister who was represented by Hajiya Sani, said the monitors are to monitor the programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and markets, to ensure that the primary objectives of the programmes are achieved.

She said,”While this is the initial training to get you acquainted with your schedule of duties, the Ministry will ensure you continue to receive regular training and guidance for effective monitoring within communities you are assigned.

“You will be closely supervised by officials of the Ministry and your activities will also be monitored by the Ministry and other Stake holders at the state level.”

Farouq warned that the ministry will not hesitate to take any monitor off the programme if found violating the terms of engagement.

“We are also working with security agencies like DSS, EFCC and ICPC to monitor the programmes. If found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution,”She said.

The Minister urged them to carry out their responsibility with utmost diligence and sincerity.

The Focal Person of Kogi State, represented by Hajiya Khadijat Karibo, and the representative of the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ambassador Mohammed Abdullahi commended the federal government for initiating social intervention programmes aimed at lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

They called on the monitors to be committed to their assignments and be transparent and honest in the discharge of their duties.