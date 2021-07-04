FG engages 58 Independent Monitors in Enugu

By Chimezie Godfrey

A total of 58 trained Independent Monitors in Enugu state have received letters of engagement for one year, to monitor federal government’s Social Investment Programmes in the state.

The Monitors were presented with Engagement letters and tablets by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq on Friday to carry out the assignment.

The Minister who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics Mr Rachael Obi Oraeluno said the Monitors were singled out for the assignment out of many others following very rigorous training and selection methods.

She charged them to make maximum use of the opportunity given to them.

“The Ministry reserves the right to disengage an Independent Monitor for misconduct or noncompliance with set guidelines and directives. I hereby urge you to carry out this assignment with utmost sense of patriotism, diligence and sincerity”.

On the occasion, the National Social Investment Programmes State Focal Person, Dr. Ogbonna Innocent Chukwuka charged the Independent Monitors to be steadfast and committed to their duties.

Speaking at the induction of the trained Independent Monitors, Dr Chukwuka explained that the introduction of monitors in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory was a way to ensure effective and smooth operations of the Social Investment programmes.

Dr Chukwuma said the Social Investment Programmes were established after a careful research by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration on ways of alleviating poverty in the country.

“The social challenges in our country premeditated these steps, hence the decision to innovatively take proactive and decisive measures in fighting the effects of abject poverty and its attending consequences.

“In its implementation, the NSIP is strategically designed to fully involve all stakeholders most especially the State Governments”.

He noted that the monitoring exercise is a test and opportunity for youths to be involved in nation building.

58 persons received tablets specifically configured for the monitoring and evaluation purposes of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSF, N-Power, Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme GEEP and the Conditional Cash Transfer CCT.

While commending the efforts of the Minister, the State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Aneke Anthony stated that the Ministry has proven that the Federal Government has moved from rhetorics to evidently impacting on the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.

During the one year engagement, the Independent Monitors will earn a monthly stipend of N30,000 each based on their expected return on variables.

