FG endorses FAO’s digital initiative to boost food production

By Mercy Omoike

The Federal Government has endorsed the activation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Digital Village Initiative (DVI) for increased and sustainable agro-food productivity in Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, endorsed the initiative in a keynote speech at the DVI inception workshop on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DVI is an integrated development vision that enshrines digitalisation at the core of rural transformation and prosperity, addressing on-farm and off-farm socio-economic elements.

The Digital Innovation Strategy (DIS) of the FAO Regional Office for Africa (RAF) has been prepared to respond to critical challenges facing inclusive and sustainable agrifood system transformation in sub-Saharan Africa.

The minister noted that Nigeria would scale its agro-productivity through the adoption of DVI across all agriculture value chains.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this important inception workshop on the FAO Digital Village Initiative, an effort that is both timely and transformative for the agricultural landscape of our great nation.

“The global digital agriculture sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (Al), data analytics and mobile platforms.

“These innovations aim to enhance productivity, sustainability, and resilience in farming practices. Digital agriculture encompasses the use of advanced technologies to optimise farming operations.

“Nigeria, like many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, stands at a critical juncture of food and nutrition systems transformation that require sustainable and adaptive innovative practices,” Kyari said.

He reiterated that globally, AI plays a pivotal role in precision farming, resource management and yield improvement.

“Today marks the beginning of a bold step in our new journey of mainstreaming innovation, data, and adaptive technologies into our national agricultural sector development agenda through the establishment of a National Integrated Digital Agriculture Platform.

“This platform will serve as the digital nervous system that links all actors and activities across the agricultural value chains including farmers, farms, inputs, climate, funding, commodities, research, processors, aggregators, transporters, retailers, and consumers.

“Our vision is clear: a digitally-enabled, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural system that delivers food and nutrition security, drives national prosperity, empowers youth and women, and builds resilience in our farming communities and their livelihoods.

“In partnership with the FAO, the DVI will provide a scalable and adaptable framework to support the planned digitisation of the farmers’ register and farmland data most appropriate geo spatial technological solutions,” he said.

He added that the DVI would digitise agricultural production value chains, research and innovation system, enhance farmer’s extension systems, develop real-time agricultural data management systems for better planning and decision-making.

He added that it would promote climate smart farming practices using satellite technology, sensors, Al and other emerging technological solutions, reduction of post-harvest losses and enabling efficient logistics management system.

On his part, the FAO Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Koffy Kouacou, restated the organisation’s commitment to revolutionise agriculture and food systems in Nigeria.

“This transformative initiative of the FAO of the United Nations is set to revolutionise agriculture by enhancing knowledge exchange, technology adoption, and farmer empowerment.

“With the right digital tools, we can drive sustainable agrifood transformation and improve livelihoods across Nigeria.

“I am especially glad to have the Honourable Minister with us today—an affirmation of Nigeria’s strong commitment to leveraging digital transformation for food security, improved nutrition, and resilient agrifood systems.

“Nigeria’s 10-year Digital Agriculture Strategy 2020–2030 and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020–2030, lay a solid foundation for this initiative.

“These strategies seek to harness digital technologies for increased agricultural productivity, food security, and positioning Nigeria’s agrifood sector competitively on the global stage,” Kouacou said.

He also reiterated the organisation’s shared vision to optimise resources, improve market access, strengthen supply chains, and equip farmers with essential digital skills.

“Through data analytics, precision agriculture, smart farming techniques, and mobile solutions, we will boost productivity, minimise waste, and build resilience against climate change.

“Given the strategic alignment of the DVI with Nigeria’s national priorities, it would be most interesting to hear the government’s vision for the digital transformation of agrifood systems.

“How the government envision leveraging emerging technologies to address food security challenges and empower farmers, the steps being taken to ensure an inclusive and scalable digital agriculture ecosystem.

“The timing of this initiative is crucial because it provides a strong platform to accelerate agrifood system transformation.

“With this commitment, Nigeria is well-positioned to thrive in the digital era and achieve long-term food security, boost agriculture productivity and sustainable livelihood.

"FAO remains steadfast in its support for the government and people of Nigeria, working alongside partners to drive impactful, sustainable solutions to food insecurity and nutrition challenges," he said.