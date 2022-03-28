FG empowers PWDs on entrepreneurship skills in N’East

By Ahmed Kaigam

The Federal Government has commenced capacity building of 30 persons with disabilities (PWDs) across the six states in the North-East zone on entrepreneurship skills.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Farouq, made this known during the opening of a two-day capacity building for PWDs in Bauchi on Monday.

Represented by Director, Special Needs in the ministry, Mrs Nkechi Nwukwe, Farouq said that the capacity building was aimed at empowering the participants to live an independent life.

She said that the difficulties associated with making adjustments to functional limitations caused by visual impairment could result in feelings and frustration at having to be over-dependent on support from others.

“This, in most cases, leads to psychological trauma, such as anxiety, stress and even depression which may unfortunately affect their self-esteem,” she said.

According to her, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to achieving the national objective on poverty reduction, increasing resilience, promoting equity and stimulating economic growth.

“The training is to enable PWDs to explore greater possibilities in our collective quest to combat the challenges confronting the advancements of persons with disabilities for sustainable development.

“This government is mindful of the importance of disability as a development issue.

“The commitment to addressing some of these challenges and timely response to other humanitarian issues informed the creation of the ministry,” Farouq said.

She urged the participants to be active in confronting the challenges of disability with determination, courage and confidence.

The minister implored the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunities of the workshop to improve their livelihood and contribute their quota to nation building.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Bashir Alkali, said that the expected outcome of the programme would enhance the confidence and capacity of the PWDs to be independent.

Alkali, who was represented by Assistant Director an Head of Braille Centre in Bauchi, Mr Hassan Madugu, urged the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity to independently run their day-to-day activities.

Mrs Briska Aaron, Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Agency for Persons with Disabilities, commended the federal government for the programme, saying that it would encourage PWDs to be self-reliant and have sense of belonging.

She called on the federal government, through the ministry, to step up social investment programmes, such as N-Power and soft loan, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme featured 30 participants, with five drawn from each of the six states, and their respective guides, all totaling 60.

The states include: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

