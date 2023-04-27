FG empowers 100 vulnerable women, girls in Yobe

by Ahmed Abba

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

has empowered 100 vulnerable women and girls in Yobe in groundnut oil extraction, soap and vaseline making and tailoring.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Gwarzo, made this known while inaugurating the empowerment programme

on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said that the aim of the programme is to facilitate protection and ensure proper reintegration of women and girls

affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Gwarzo, who was represented by Mr Peter Audu, the Deputy Director, Social Inclusion and Protection, added that

the empowerment was also to ensure self-reliance among women and girls.

He said “the aim of the programme is to facilitate protection and ensure proper reintegration of women and girls

affected by the Boko Haram insurgency and for self-reliance.”

He decried that a considerable number of married women became single, heads of households and sole decision-makers

due to kidnapping, death, or separation from their spouses.

“Women in the Northeastern part of Nigeria face constraints that manifest as social and economic norms, limiting their opportunities.

“As part of our comprehensive approach to provide an end-to-end solution to the women’s social and economic challenges, we

analysed and evaluated skill acquisition programmes.

“We consequently identified 100 vulnerable women and girls for the empowerment, drawn from the 17 local government

areas.

“The trainings are in groundnut oil extraction, soap and vaseline making, tailoring, among others.

“In line with the ministry’s mandate, the trainees will be supported with N20,000 each to help them in generating activities

that will support and encourage their economic stability and resilience,” he said.

Gwarzo commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for supporting the successful commencement of the programme in the state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ajiya Musa, the Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Youth, Sports, Social and Community Development,

appreciated the gesture and described it as timely.

He urged the beneficiaries to explore the opportunity by utilising the skills and the resources judiciously. (NAN)