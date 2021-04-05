The senator, representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, has urged Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters.

Akwashiki, while addressing newsmen in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa on Monday, alerted Nigerians that his name was being used to deceive some people by directing them to call a particular number and claim funds.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, said neither him nor his office had directed people to call anybody to claim funds under the Federal Government’s empowerment programme, saying it was the handiwork of fraudsters.

He said, “I want to call on the people of my senatorial district and Nigerians in general to disregards any call, communication or transaction on the 2020 federal government’s empowerment programme in my name.

“Some people have been using facebook messenger to send a message, claiming that the 2020 federal government’s empowerment programme is ongoing and that they were empowering people with the sum of N500,000,” he said.

The lawmaker further stated that the message claimed that the purported sum was meant to support people’s businesses, further their education and improve their agriculture and farming.

He added that the message directed any interested person to contact his Financial Assistant, one Hon Godwin Mr Larry on 08118183155 to claim their own money.

“The message is not from me. So people of my senatorial district and Nigerians generally should disregard it please,” Akwashiki said, adding that those behind it were fraudsters.

He advised the people of his senatorial district to always verify information from authentic sources and from his office before subscribing to it in order to avoid being defrauded.

He assured of sound and quality representation in order to provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to his constituents. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

