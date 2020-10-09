FG embarks on tsetse fly survey to improve livestock health in Gombe

The Federal Government has embarked on a tsetse fly survey to improve livestock health and boost production in Gombe State, an official of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed.

Mr Duchi Dang, the ministry’s Chief Tsetse fly Control Officer, Pest Control Division, Jos office, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gombe.

Dang who is also the leader of the team from Jos office, said the exercise which is expected to take between five and seven days will be carried out in collaboration with local officials in Gombe state.

He stated that the exercise is of essence as it will help to ascertain if there are tsetse flies in communities where cattle and other livestock are reared as “this will give officials the right information to act.’’