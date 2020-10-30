FG, EKEDC flag off distribution of free meters to 100,000 customers in Lagos

The Federal Government in collaboration with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday flagged off the distribution of free meters to customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, Managing Director, EKEDC, flagged off the programme at the Orile/Ijora Districts in Surulere area of Lagos State.

Fadeyibi said that free single and three phase meters would be installed for 100, 000 EKEDC customers in the first phase of the NMMP initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to him, the move is to bridge the metering gap in the country which stands at 59.6 per cent.