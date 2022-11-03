FG drills 150 boreholes in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Federal Government says it has drilled 150 motorised boreholes to enhance access to safe drinking water in Adamawa.

Alhaji Aminu Sambo, Controller of Housing, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

He said the government provided motorised boreholes designed with over-head tanks and discharge points in communities across the 21 local government areas of the state, to address water shortages.

He said the project had been executed under a special intervention initiated by the federal government aimed at improving water supply and access to safe and clean water.

The project, he said, targeted rural communities to ease the difficulties being experienced by rural dwellers in accessing clean water.

According to him, the federal government has also constructed 100 housing units and installed 780 units of solar powered streetlights in selected communities across the state. (NAN)

