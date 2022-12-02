FG donates relief materials to Bauchi flood victims

By Olaide Ayinde

The Federal Government on Friday called for transparency in the distribution of food and non-food relief materials to flood victims in 10 local government areas of Bauchi State.

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Habib, made the call while presenting the items to Ibrahim Kashim, Secretary to the State Government, in Bauchi.

He said the relief materials would alleviate the sufferings of the victims in the affected local government areas — Kirfi, Alkaleri, Misau, Jama’are, Warji, Shira, Katagum, Darazo, Zaki and Ningi.

Habib, represented on the occasion by Hajiya Ummunah, Head of Operations, Gombe Office, sympathised with the victims and the state government over the disaster.

The director-general said the agency was determined to proffer solutions to various forms of disasters in the country.

“The state government should engage NEMA officials in the distribution of the materials, to ensure transparency’’.

Kashim, represented at the event by Alhaji Hashimu Kumbala, Special Adviser to Gov. Bala Mohammed on General Service, assured that the materials would be used for the purposes they were meant to serve.

He expressed the state government’s appreciation to the agency for the gesture, saying it would bring succour to the victims in the affected areas.

Items distributed include rice, maize, beans, vegetable oil, mats, roofing sheets, cement and ceiling sheets. (NAN)