FG donates N5m to college students for inventing monitoring devices

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Federal Ministry Science and Technology has donated 5 million to students Marist College Abuja, for inventing monitoring devices for air and water pollution.

Minister Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made made the presentation on Tuesday in Abuja.

He commended the students for their efforts and assured that the ministry would patent the innovation the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

According to , the Sensebox and Aquabot devices developed by the students would help Nigeria to be a hub for creativity.

The minister stressed that Nigeria was on the path meeting all her needs, relying less on import, and creating wealth for the nation.

Onu appealed to parents to motivate their children and inculcate the values of hard , respect, and commitment in them.

He urged the students to fly the Nigerian flag high at the upcoming virtual Students for Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition, on Aug. 13.

Earlier, the President of the research team for Aquabot, Mabocha Sharon, who is an SS3 student of Marist College, sought the support of the ministry to patent the innovation.

She added that they needed financial support to develop the innovation and science laboratory that could benefit other students. (NAN)

