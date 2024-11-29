FG donates medications, agricultural inputs to IDPs in Plateau

The Federal Government has donated food items, drugs, and agricultural inputs to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

By Blessing Odega

The Federal Government has donated food items, drugs, and agricultural inputs to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The donation was done through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Mr Ogochukwu Okeke, an official of the ministry who presented the items, said the donation was based on a needs assessment conducted by the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency to ascertain the needs of IDPs.

Okeke said the donation was to help alleviate the plights of the IDPs.

He said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction was working to ensure that the pressing needs of the displaced persons were addressed.

Okeke listed the agricultural inputs to include pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, knapsack sprayers, wheel barrows, and a variety of seedlings.

He said the medications consisted of anti-malaria drugs and antihypertensive drugs, among others, while the food items donated were 150 bags of millet, 95 bags of beans, 125 bags of rice, and 100 bags of maize.

Mr Makus Gumwash, IDP Camp Director who received the items, commended the Federal Government for the donation.

Gumwash said the gesture would help ease the burden of the IDPs.

He appealed for the resettlement of the displaced persons in their ancestral homes to enable them to live normal lives.

Mr Emmanuel Mwolpun, Chairman of Mangu Local Government, commended the Federal Government for its kind gesture.

Mwolpun, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Yakwen Nuhu, called for more of such donations to alleviate the sufferings of the displaced persons..

Dr Yiliji Kumtap, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau branch, commended the Federal Government for the drugs donated and appealed for more of such donations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an agricultural expert trained the beneficiaries on how to use the agricultural empowerment inputs provided. (NAN)