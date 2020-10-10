FG donates food palliatives to vulnerable persons, flood victims in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has presented food palliatives to vulnerable persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and relief materials to flood victims in Kaduna.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Ministry and it’s agency to respond immediately.

‘The grains are from the National Food Reserve, approved by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR as palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the movement restriction to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, ” the Minister said.

“The food items being presented to the state consist of: Maize 1,515.25 Metric tonnes (above 50 trailer load), Sorghum 1,583.61 Metric tonnes (53 trailer load) and Millet 190.94 Metric tonnes (6 trailer load),” she added.

She added that the food items were meant to cater for 443, 025 households of vulnerable persons in the state.

In a similar development, the Minister conveyed the sympathy of the Federal Government to the Government and people of Kaduna State over the windstorm and flood that occurred in some Local Government Areas of the State.

The affected Local Government Areas were Sanga, Kaura, Jaba, Chikun, Jema’a, Soba, Kachia and Kubau.

“President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is concerned about the windstorm and flood and has directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to activate the National Emergency Management Agency to immediately respond.

“In order to cushion the effect of these disasters, and for distribution to compliment the support of the State Government to the affected persons as follows:730 bags of (12.5kg) Rice, 730 bags of (12.5kg) Maize, 730 bags of (12.5kg) Beans, 73 kegs of Palm oil, 60 cartons of seasoning, 37 bags of iodized salt, 85 cartons of tomato paste, 1,460 pieces of Blanket, 1,460 pieces of mattresses, 1,460 pieces of Nylon mats, 1,460 pieces of Mosquito nets, 630 bags of Cement, 630 bundles of Roofing sheets, 630 pieces of Ceiling boards, 105 bags of 3 inches Nail, and 210 packets of Zinc Nail.

“Extra relief materials have been approved for flood victims in Kaduna Metropolis and environs as follows: 839 bags (12.5kg) of Rice, 839 bags (12.5kg) of Beans, 839 bags (12.5kg) of Maize, 139 cartons of Seasoning, 72 cartons of tomatoes paste, 42 bags of iodized salt, 83 kegs of vegetable oil,1,678 pieces of nylon mats, 1,678 pieces of mattresses,1,678 pieces of mosquito nets, 3,635 bundles of roofing sheets, 3,635 bags of Cement, 3,635 pieces of ceiling boards, 236 packets of Zinc nails, 236 bags of 3” (3 inches) Nails,” she explained.

The Minister was accompanied by the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency AVM Mohammed Mohammed.