FG donates food, non-food items to returnees from Chad

By Hamza Suleiman



The Federal Government has donated food and non-food relief items to Borno Government to support the resettlement of Nigerians who returned from Chad.



Mrs Fatima Daura, the Director, Refugee Department at the National Commission for Migrants, Refugees, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) made the presentation on Monday in Maiduguri.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees had been taking shelter in Chad after their communities were overrun by the insurgents for years before their repatriation about two weeks ago.



She, however, reassured the federal government’s commitment toward achieving a safe, dignified, and voluntary return of displaced persons under the Tripartite Agreement between Nigeria, Chad, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



Daura also announced that a medical outreach would follow in the coming days to address the healthcare needs of the returnees.



She said that the relief materials were 2,400 bags of rice, 3,500 cartons of spaghetti, 500 cartons of vegetable oil and 185 bags of millet.



“In addition, non-food items such as 1,600 bags of cement, 500 mattresses, 500 mats, 400 bed sheets, 500 blankets, 300 cartons of water purifiers, 500 mosquito nets, 300 plastic buckets with taps, and 50 rolls of wrappers were provided to aid resettlement efforts,” she said.



Alhaji Abba Wakilbe, the state Commissioner for Education and Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Refugee Repatriation, who received the items on behalf of the state, expressed gratitude to the federal government. (NAN)