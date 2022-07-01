FG donates 360MT of grains to Yobe

The Federal Government, on Friday, donated 360 metric tons of assorted grains to Yobe government to assist vulnerable groups in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this while presenting the items to Yobe government in Damaturu.

Buhari, represented by Mr Abubakar Aliyu, said: “ I have come to deliver this message of 360 metric tons grains to Yobe government for onward delivery to the vulnerable groups across the state,” he said.

Gov Mai Mala Buni, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the federal government, describing the gesture as timely.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said that the gesture would complement the state government’s efforts at providing humanitarian support to improve food security in the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje, said that the items were received in good condition.

Goje, represented by SEMA’s Director of Personnel, Malam Hassan Bomai, said that the agency received 210 metric tons of maize, 60 metric tons of millet, 60 metric tons of sorghum and 30 metric tons of garri.

Goje assured of the agency’s commitment to judicious distribution of the items to the vulnerable groups in the state. (NAN)

