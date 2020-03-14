FG donates 32,500 bags of assorted food items to IDPs in Sokoto

The Federal Government has donated 32,500 bags of assorted food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) at Gandi and Goronyo in Sokoto state.

Presenting the items at Gandi IDPs Camp in Rabah Local Government, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that the assistance is in line with the agency’s mandate.

“Today, we are distributing 32,500 assorted food items that includes 15,000 bags of guinea Corn, 5,000 bags of millet and 12,500 bags of Gari.

“This is in order to support the IDPs living in Sokoto state base on the state government request to the federal government,” he said.

Maihaja represented by Mr Atabo Daniel, Assistant Chief Search and Rescue Officer, NEMA, promised that the agency will continue to support people affected by disaster in the country.

He warned the beneficiaries not to sell the items given to them, adding that the agency in collaboration with security agencies will ensure full market surveillance to arrest such situations.

In his remarks the Special Assistant to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Zubairu Magaji, appreciated the Federal Government and NEMA for the intervention.

He explained that the state government has been doing a lot toward supporting the living standard of IDPs across the state.

“We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders and security agencies toward ensuring that peace is restored in all affected villages of Sokoto state,” he said.

The Sole Administrator of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Zakari Shinaka, also noted that the state government had been so much supportive to the IDPs in the area.

“However, we highly appreciate the state government intervention in the negotiation system that lead to the restoration of peace at most of the affected areas and allowing about 99.9 per cent victims to return to their villages,” Shinaka said.

There are 105,463 IDPs living in nine LGAs of Sokoto state.

Rabah LGA has the highest number of 21,500, followed by Sabon Birni LGA with 20,723 then Kebbe and Isa LGA’s each with 19,814 and 18,215 respectively among others. (NAN)