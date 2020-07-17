FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer, other farm inputs to victims of banditry in Zamafara

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, handed over the fertilizers to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

“Already 4,500 bags have been distributed to the beneficiaries in Kaura Namoda and Gumi Local Government Areas.

“The balance of 25,300 bags will be distributed to the affected farmers in Anka, Talata Mafara, Maru, Bugudu, Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas in the next few days” she stated.

Farouq also donated over 102.5 trailer loads of assorted grains including maize, millet and sorghum approved as FG palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the government’s restrictions of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

She equally flagged off the payment of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to 130,764 indegenes of Zamfara State from six Local Government Areas, who have been captured in the National Social Register and the payment of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loans to small business holders in the State.

According to the Minister, CCT is one of the components of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), established in 2016 by President Buhari.

She explained the CCT is aimed at lifting the poor out of poverty through the payment of N5,000 cash monthly to those considered as the poorest in the society.

She urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the loan to improve their businesses.

The Minister on behalf of the Federal Government condoled with the Government and people of Zamfara State on the loss of lives and properties in the state as a result of armed banditry.

She appealed to the people to cooperate and support the state and the Federal government to bring the barbaric act to an end.

Farouq assured the state that the FG under the leadership of Mr President is doing all that could be done to rid Zamfara and other states of the menace of banditry so that people would get back to their normal lives as soon as possible.

In his reaction, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed, appreciated the kind gesture of Mr President for extending the Federal government palliatives and other Humanitarian Interventions to the state and for promoting lasting peace particularly in Northern Nigeria.

He noted the issue of governance, peace and security in Nigeria is not only for Mr President, Security Agencies, Governors or those in governance, but it is for all Nigerians.

“Mr President is doing everything possible to reduce the hardship of Nigerians because it is the first of its kind for the President to initiate the provision of palliatives to the less previledged and vulnerable people in the country,” the Governor added.

He thanked the Humanitarian Affairs Minister and the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Mohammed A. Mohammed, for the continued support given to the state when ever the state is in need.

Related