FG donates 20 tonnes capacity waste truck to Ekiti State

The Federal Government on Wednesday delivered one 20 tonnes capacity Mistubishi Fuso waste collection truck to the Ekiti State Government.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Akin Omole, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said the truck was donated by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Omole said the Commissioner for Environmental and Natural Resources in Ekiti, Mrs Iyabode Fakunle-Okieimen took delivery of the Mistubishi Fuso Waste truck on behalf of the government.

He described the development as part of the government’s collaborative efforts toward strengthening the capacity of the state Waste Management Authority in order to achieve the desired objectives in sanitation and hygiene.

“This waste collection truck has the capacity of carrying about 20 tonnes of waste products.

“This development is a result of the ongoing efforts of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to collaborate with relevant institutions including the Federal Government.

“This is to strengthen the capacity of the Waste Management Authority to achieve sanitation and hygiene in Ekiti State,” the statement added. (NAN)

