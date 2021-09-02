FG donates 20 tonnes capacity waste truck to Ekiti State

 The Federal Government on delivered one 20 tonnes Mistubishi Fuso waste collection truck to the Government.

The Commissioner Information and Values Orientation, Mr Akin Omole, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said the truck was donated by the Federal of Environment.

Omole said the Commissioner for and Natural Resources in Ekiti, Mrs Iyabode Fakunle-Okieimen took delivery of the Mistubishi Fuso Waste truck on behalf of the government.

He described the development as part of the government’s collaborative efforts toward the of the state Waste Management Authority in order to achieve the desired objectives in sanitation and hygiene.

“This waste collection truck has the of carrying about 20 tonnes of waste products.

“This development is a result of the ongoing efforts of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to collaborate relevant institutions including the Federal Government.

“This is to the of the Waste Management Authority to achieve sanitation and in Ekiti State,” the statement added. (NAN)

