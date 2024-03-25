FG donates 100 trucks of rice,44 trucks of sorghum to Kano govt.

The Federal Government has donated 100 trucks of rice, 44 trucks of sorghum and four trucks of maize to the Kano State government for distribution to the needy.

Malam Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

He said Dangote Foundation also supported the state with 120,000 10kg bags of rice.

“Aside jthese donations, the State Government is giving out 145 trucks of assorted grains for distribution to the 44 Local Government Areas and 484 wards,” he said.

Tofa said that the gesture was in collaboration with the Local Government Councils in the state.

He said that the state government has also commenced an investigation into the ongoing Ramadan feeding programme in the state.

Tofa said that Gov. Abba Yusuf had expressed dismay over the operation of the programme when he paid a surprise visit to some selected Ramadan Feeding Centres in Kano metropolis.

” Yusuf expressed disappointment at what he saw at the centres, asking several questions that had no answers from the operators of the programme.

“The governor said that in the next 24 hours,the government would reorganise the feeding committee handling the exercise,”he said.

Tofa said that the state government had set aside 80 feeding centres across eight Local Government Areas, and that the target was to feed 1,000 persons daily at each centre.

“Yusuf was at the feeding centres and saw what was happening and instead of meeting the actual 1,000 targeted people, only 450 registered beneficiaries were being fed at the centres he visited,” he said.

Tofa said that because of the situation at the centres, the governor ordered the reorganisation of the committee handling the exercise.

He also ordered an investigation into the whole exercise with a view to punishing the culprits.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko