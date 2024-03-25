FG donates 100 trucks of rice,44 trucks of sorghum to Kano govt.

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
43
Senate approves FG’s 2022-2024 external borrowing plan

The Federal Government has donated 100 trucks  of rice, 44 trucks of sorghum and four trucks of maize  to the  Kano State government for distribution to the needy.

Malam Sanusi Dawakin Tofa,  Director-General, Media and Publicity, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

He said Dangote Foundation also  supported the state with 120,000 10kg  bags of rice.

“Aside jthese donations, the State Government is giving out 145 trucks of assorted grains for distribution to the 44 Local Government Areas and 484 wards,” he said.

National growth LS

Tofa said that the gesture was in collaboration with the Local Government Councils in the state.

He said that  the state   government has also  commenced an investigation into the ongoing  Ramadan feeding  programme in the state.

Tofa said that Gov. Abba Yusuf had expressed dismay over the operation of the programme when he paid a surprise visit to some selected Ramadan Feeding Centres in  Kano metropolis.

” Yusuf expressed disappointment at what he saw at the centres, asking several questions that had no answers from the operators of the programme.

“The governor said that in the next 24 hours,the government would reorganise the feeding committee handling the exercise,”he said.

Tofa said  that the state government had set aside 80 feeding centres across eight  Local Government Areas, and that the target was to feed 1,000 persons daily at each centre.

“Yusuf was  at the feeding centres and saw what was happening and instead of meeting the actual 1,000 targeted people,  only 450 registered beneficiaries were being fed at the centres he visited,” he said.

Tofa said that because of the situation at the centres, the  governor ordered the  reorganisation of  the committee handling the exercise.

He also ordered an investigation into the whole exercise  with a view to punishing the culprits.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko

Follow Us On WhatsApp