FG doles out N20,000, foods to vulnerable households in Imo, Anambra

The Federal Government has commenced payment of N20,000 each to beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT) in Imo and Anambra state.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said this in a statement on Thursday signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Press Affairs, Malam Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari directed the payments to the beneficiaries.

Farouq said that the programme was initiated in 2016 by the federal government to assist the most economically vulnerable citizens in the country.

“Since the creation of this Ministry we have piloted digital payment in six states and will continue to expand it.

“It is a priority to us and we will continue to expand it as it is not sustainable to distribute cash manually especially for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

“The N20, 000 is for four months, from January to April, 2020 as directed by Buhari,” she said.

On the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Farouq said it would commence in Imo in the next few weeks.

“We have adopted a modality that will ensure that even though children are at home, they will get the food. We shall adopt a door to door modality in the distribution using a voucher system,” Farouq said.

She also announced the delivery of relief materials on behalf of the Federal Government.

“I presented some relief materials in form of food relief and implore the Government of Imo to prioritise the poor, vulnerable and persons living with disabilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Farouq said.

The Minister was also at Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State where she inspected payments of stipends to the poor and vulnerable households under the CCT.

The payments started on Monday at three centers in Uli where 683 beneficiaries of the programme were scheduled to receive the N20,000 stipends for the months of January to April.

A total of 608 beneficiaries were paid on Wednesday while the remaining 229 beneficiaries were paid on Thursday. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

