FG distributes subsidised farm inputs to farmers in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Federal Government on Monday commenced the distribution of subsidised farm inputs to farmers in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

Dr Ernest Afolabi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed this at the inauguration of the distribution to farmers in the ATASP-1 States of Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Niger and Sokoto.

Represented by the Director, Planning and Policy Coordination, Malam Tanimu Ibrahim, Afolabi said that the ceremony marked the commencement of the 2023 delivery of subsidised inputs to about 60,000 farmers in the participating states.

He said the programme was inaugurated in March 2015 with the objective of improving food and nutrition security, attracting private-sector investment in agriculture, reducing post-harvest losses,as well as adding value to local agricultural produce.

“Under the Commodity Value Chain Development component, the FGN through the ministry has been supporting farmers with critical production inputs.

This is with a view to increasing the level of transparency, accountability and efficiency in the input delivery process,” Afolabi said.

He explained that the federal government this year approved the introduction and use of ICT platform for delivery of the Inputs to farmers, making the programme a very notable one.

The permanent secretary reiterated the commitment of the present administration to enhancing agricultural production in the country.

In his remarks, Gov. Abba Yusuf said the Initiative was very timely.

Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide affordable avenues to the farmers to access soft loans from credible financial institutions with the aim of enhancing food security.

Earlier, Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kano State Chapter, Alhaji Faruk Mudi assured that the farmers would make judicious use of the inputs given to them to produce assorted food crops.( NAN)

