FG distributes relief materials to IDPs in Bauchi

The Federal Government has distributed relief materials to 578 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Shira Local government area of Bauchi.

Alhaji Basheer Mohammmed, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), made this known at the presentation of the materials to the IDPs on Saturday in Shira Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Represented by the North East Zonal Coordinator, Mr Abdullahi Kaoje, he said the donation was part of federal governments commitment to bring succour to those affected by the activities of armed bandits and cattle rustlers in the state.

Mohammed explained that the donated items were meant to serve as palliative measures to cushion the bad effects as a result of the loss of their loved ones killed by armed bandits and cattle rustlers.

“We are giving these items to the families of those who lost their bread winners and also empowering the IDPs to improve their socioeconomic status,” he said.

According to him, the beneficiaries are drawn from Shira/Giade Federal Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated by the commission included food items, household utensils, agricultural equipment and empowerment equipment.

They include mattresses, cooking stove, cooking oil, blankets, buckets, mats, blankets, noodles, sewing machine, grinding machine, pots, rice, beans, maize, palm oil and millet bowls.

Also speaking, Rep. Kani Abubakar (APC-Shira/Giade) lauded the commission for the gesture.

Represented by Alhaji Mansur Faggo, the lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items donated judiciously, promising to continue to facilitate more interventions from the federal government to the people of the area.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Malam Bala Adamu, commended the commission and the lawmaker for the intervention, saying the gesture would bring succour to them. (NAN)