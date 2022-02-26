FG distributes relief materials to 2021 flood victims in Bayelsa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), distributed relief materials to 2021 flood victims in Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of Bayelsa on Saturday.

Items distributed were rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, tin tomatoes, seasoning, salt, mattresses, mosquito nets and blankets.

Decision to assist the flood victims followed attention drawn to their plight by Rep. Preye Oseke (APC-Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency)

Mr Dahiru Yusuf, NEMA’s Head of Operation in Edo, said in Yenagoa, that the distribution was carried out based on the agency’s assessment of affected communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“It is assistance from the Federal Government to Southern Ijaw communities affected by the 2021 flooding.

“There are communities in that area that were seriously affected; we heard of it and we went for an assessment; most of those affected lost their food items.

“This assistance is meant to cushion the effect of whatever was lost to the flooding,’’ he said.

Yusuf explained that the lawmaker wrote to NEMA to draw its attention to the disaster and it duly verified damage done.

He urged beneficiaries to use the items judiciously.

“Community leaders were part of the distribution and it was hitch-free. I am very sure those items will get to the people.

“I want the people to know that the Federal Government cares about them and their well-being,’’ Yusuf stressed.

In her remarks, the lawmaker’s wife, Mrs Bridget Oseke, commended the Federal Government, and her husband for facilitating the relief materials.

“The items are for the whole Southern Ijaw people; they are not for any political party, but for every member of Southern Ijaw communities affected by the 2021 flood,’’ she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Alaire Owei, also commended the Federal Government and the lawmaker for the assistance.

She said the items would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the flooding.

“We are very delighted about this gesture from the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, who has assisted the poor masses,’’ Owei said.

The 2021 flooding in the Southern Ijaw communities was occasioned by ocean surge and windstorms which destroyed property and displaced residents. (NAN)

