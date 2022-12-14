FG distributes N57m grant to 2,866 vulnerable households in Ondo

By Segun Giwa

The Federal Government has disbursed N57.3 million as Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG) to 2,866 households across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State as part of its National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Hajia Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, stated this on Wednesday in Akure at the inauguration of the grant for vulnerable groups and other social investment programmes.

Farouq, represented by the Director of Finance and Administration (DFA), Mr Mathew Dada, said the programme was one of those designed to specifically give a lifting hand to many of the poorest and vulnerable citizens in our country.

According to the Minister, GVG is designed to provide a one-off cash grant of N20,000 to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians in rural and semi-urban areas across the the gederation and the FCT.

”Our target in Ondo State is to disburse the grant to 2,866 beneficiaries across the 18 local government areas in the state.

It is worthy to note that 70% of these beneficiaries must be women, while the remaining 30% is for youths.

“Mr President has further directed that, at least 15% of the total

number of beneficiaries must specifically be allocated to citizens with special needs, including Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and Senior Citizens in the state,” she said.

Farouq said that the event was also to roll out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 2.0), designed for vulnerable and low-income Nigerians involved in commercial activity/capacity but have never had the opportunity to access loans.

“GEEP is captured in three signature schemes namely the TraderMoni loan of N50,000, targeted towards uplifting underprivileged and marginalized youths between the ages of 18-40 years in Nigeria.

“MarketMoni is an empowerment programme designed for underprivileged and marginalised women in our society specifically targeted towards female-headed households like widows, divorcees, among others.

“Then the FarmerMoni loan scheme is equally designed to provide agricultural inputs worth up to a maximum of N300,000 to rural farmers,” she said.

The Minister said that about 1,142,783 potential beneficiaries were registered across the 774 LGAs, with 19,155 potential beneficiaries registered in Ondo State and 5,610 selected as beneficiaries.

At the event, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said his government was highly delighted with the initiative as it would provide the needed capital for beneficiaries in an easily accessible way to grow their businesses

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the programme would help establish an organic social register for the poor and vulnerable households in more than 2500 communities in the state.

“I am aware that the National Social Investment programme has remained cardinal to the attainment of a robust economic liberation among the citizenry of Ondo State,” he said.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Inter-Governmental Relations, Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, urged various beneficiaries not to give anyone rebate from the amount given to them.

” You are all selected on merit, no one put your names on the list.”

Ademosu also appreciated Gov. Akeredolu for always keying into FG’s programmes that would alleviate poverty in the lives of the residents.(NAN)