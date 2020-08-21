FG distributes items to 5,576 IDPs in Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey



The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has distributed relief items to no fewer than 5, 576 Internally Displaced Persons IDPs in Wasa Camp in Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq who made the distribution said the gesture was in continuing of the celebration of World Humanitarian Day and commemoration of the one year anniversary of creation of the Ministry.

“I came here to say hello and see how you are doing.

“We came here with 80 bags of 50kg rice, 15 bags of 100kg beans, 25 gallons of 25 liters of vegetable oil, 500 bundles of duvet, five bags of sugar, 22 cartoons of milk and 100 pieces of 6 yards.

“These items would be distributed to 879 households compromising of 5, 576 IDPs in Wasa IDP camps here in the Federal Capital Territory,” Farouq said.

Farouq was represented by Alhaji Grema Ali, Director overseeing office of the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

The coordinator of the camp, Mr Jeoffery Bitrus appreciated the Minister for the kind gesture.

He said the items would go a long way to alleviate the suffering of the IDPs.

Bitrus however, pleaded with the Federal Government to provide antenatal clinic for women in the camp.

He added that pregnant women experience a lot of suffering going far to get medical services.

Also speaking, Hafsat Ahmad, the Women Leader in the camp, said Farouq has been of immense help to women in the camp.

She pleaded for support to women in form of empowerment and skills acquisition.

