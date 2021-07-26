FG distributes inputs to 150 rice farmers in Sokoto

The Federal Government says it has completed the distribution of certified seeds and inputs to 150 rice farmers in Sokoto State to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Abdullahi Faruq-Na’abu, a Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sokoto.

Faruq-Na’abu said the gesture done, in collaboration with the Japan International Agency (JICA), was to part of the inputs donated to 1,500 farmers across 10 states in the country.

He said each of the farmers got 50kg of certified rice seedlings and other inputs for a hectare of farmland.

According to him, other items include four bags of NPK fertilizer, two bags of Urea fertiliser, one litre of soil amender, four litres of pesticide and five litres of pre-planting and post-emergence herbicides.

He added that the support was in line with Federal Government’s commitment towards enhancing agricultural development for food security and job creation.

Faruk-Na’abu urged benefiting farmers to make judicious use of the inputs as well as support their farming communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...