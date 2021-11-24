FG distributes improved storage facilities to Yobe women farmers

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has distributed improved storage facilities to 11 women farmer groups in Yobe.

Alhaji Ali Kolo, Programme Manager, Yobe Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), stated this at the presentation of the equipment to the beneficiaries, on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Kolo said that the equipment included Smoking kiln, Ice Fish box and Hermetic steel drum.

He listed the benefitting groups to include Women Fish Processing, Taimakon Kaidakai, Women Fish and Small Ruminants Farmers, Gujba Women Development Initiative and Amshi Women Fish Farmers.

The Manager commended the Institute for targeting vulnerable women in the distribution of the equipment which would add value to their produce.

In his remarks, Mr Ibrahim Elisha, Research Officer II, NSPRI, said the Institute was mandated, “to conduct research, build capacity and disseminate research output in the postharvest management of agricultural produced in Nigeria.

“In an effort to improve the postharvest handling and safety of agricultural commodities in Nigeria, our Institute is distributing improved postharvest technologies (NSPRI Smoking Kiln, Ice Fish Box, NSPRI Hermetic Steel Drum), to beneficiaries in the postharvest value chain in selected states across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“NSPRI Smoking Kiln is an efficient technology for drying fish and meat. The use of NSPRI smoking kiln ensures high quality products with permissible polyaromatic hydrocarbons.

“Ice Fish Box is a cold chain technology developed for extension of shelf-life of fresh fish. It is an effective means of handling fish for transportation, distribution and marketing,” he said.

Elisha said that the Hermetic Steel drum was an air tight technology developed by NSPRI for non-chemical preservation of dried produce such as grains, pulses, roots, tubers, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and livestock.

According to him, NSPRI Steel Drum can be used for household, domestic and small scale storage levels.

Elisha said the first phase of handing over of the equipment to the beneficiaries had been conducted in Kogi, Niger, Edo and Delta States between Oct. 12 and 14.

A beneficiary, Aisha Wali, commended the gesture and pledged to ensure effective utilisation of the equipment. (NAN)

