FG distributes food items, diapers to FCT women

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on Thursday distributed food items and diapers to encourage women in the FCT to attend antenatal and immunisation programmes at the Primary Health Care (PHC) centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which started at Durumi and Bwari, would be extended to all the six area councils in the FCT.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ifeoma Anagbogu, who supervised the distribution, said that the measure would encourage women to seek antenatal care services.

“We want them to attend routine immunisation programmes to boost the health and development of their children,” he said.