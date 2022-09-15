FG distributes farming inputs to 20 Sokoto women farmers’ groups 

By Habibu Harisu

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government, has commenced the distribution of farm inputs to 20 registered women farmers’ groups in the state.

Inaugurating the distribution on Thursday in Sokoto, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, the state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, said the gesture was part of the Federal Government’s desire to engage Nigerian women in farming.

Sifawa said the essence of the project was to boost agricultural activities and bolster food security across the country.

“The gesture is part of the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in facilitating women participation in nation building.

“ Women are the bedrock for every societal development, as such, the government came up with the programme to support the country’s commitment to food security.

“ I urge the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the opportunity in ensuring the success of the exercise,” she urged.

Sifawa expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Pauline Tallen, for coming up with the programme, saying ”such will immensely support women farmers”.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Hajia A’ishatu Dantsoho, said the programme was designed to cover all women farming groups in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Dantsoho said measures to track usage, extension services provision and overall progress monitoring of the exercise were ensured in order to achieve the desired impacts.

“ We are aware of the rural population including women who are into full time farming.

”So, with the current development, I want to assure you that there is going to be a lot of improvement in food production,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malama Nana Yusufu, commended federal and state governments’ commitment in improving the living standards of women in the country.

Yusufu said that the support would surely boost farming activities and attract more women into farming, which would complement government efforts in enhancing food security.

” It will surely improve families’ nutritional contents, economic empowerment and encourage self reliance, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included bags of groundnuts, maize, rice and beans seedlings to each of the 20 groups.

Also distributed were farm hand tools including cutlasses, wheelbarrows, rakes and shovels.

Others were: Organic liquid fertiliser, insecticides, sprayers, permanent treated mosquito nets and new power fumigation tank sprayers, among others. (NAN)

