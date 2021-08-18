FG distributes drugs to custodial centres

The Federal Government has distributed drugs to various formations of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to cater for the healthcare and needs of the inmates.

The Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, said this during the flag-off of the third quarter drug distribution on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nababa said the healthcare of inmates was one of the topmost priorities of the service, noting that there had been tremendous improvement in healthcare delivery to inmates.

He said the sharp departure from the past was due to the generous and sustained funding by the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the service has taken full advantage of this robust support to improve healthcare services by sustained distribution of drugs.

He said while buildings, hospitals and clinics were renovated, ambulances, water tankers and sewage trucks were also purchased; creating health awareness among staff members and inmates.

“True to the saying that ‘prevention is better than cure,’ the proactive disposition of NCoS to health matters has remained key in preventing the outbreak of epidemics like cerebrospinal meningitis, cholera and COVID-19 in custodial Centres,” he said.

Nababa said the event was significant to further re-emphasise the irrevocable commitment to not only safe, but also humane custody of all persons committed to care by courts of competent jurisdiction.

He expressed gratitude to President Buhari for giving the NCoS premium attention, thereby repositioning it for optimal service.

He also appreciated the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for his commitment to giving the NCoS the sound leadership and support required for excellent management of offenders.

He urged all officers and men of the service to put to appropriate use all the drugs and other supplies made given to the service.

“To all personnel of NCoS, the responsibility of making the best out of all at our disposal, lies on us all, he said.

The NCoS boss solicited the continuous support of all stakeholders in the drive to deliver on the mandate and compete with contemporaries across the globe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of drugs across custodial centres was to mark the 100 days in office of the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa.

Representatives of each state command, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collected the drugs. (NAN)

