FG distributes agro-inputs, fertiliser to Anambra farmers

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), on Wednesday distributed plant seedlings, fertiliser, herbicide and poultry feeds to 250 farmers in Anambra to improve productivity and food security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed were, day-old chicks, maize, okro, tomatoes and pepper seeds, poultry feeds, liquid fertiliser, herbicide, Nap sack sprayers and cash gift.The Permanent Secretary, FMAFS, Mr Temitope Fadeshemi, distributed the items at the Training and Empowerment of Verified and Validated Beneficiaries of the National Poverty Reduction With Growth Strategy (NPRGS) in Awka.

Fadeshemi who was represented by Mr Arthur Mbuba, State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the empowerment was in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning.He said that the 250 farmers were validated to participate in the transformative programme through the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service.According to him, the programme is part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to uplifting the lives of smallholder farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

“The level of poverty in Nigeria is alarming. An estimated population of 88.4 million people in Nigeria is living in extreme poverty.“This is why the Federal Government is making conscious efforts at reducing the spate of poverty across the country by equipping farmers with the tools to enhance productivity, improve resilience and embrace sustainable practices.“Through this empowerment, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.“This programme is not merely an investment in agriculture; it is an investment in the future of our nation,” he said.While appreciating the state government for its support, Fadeshemi urged the farmers to put the items to effective use to shape the trajectory of the nation’s agricultural success and ensure food security.Also speaking, the Programme Manager, Anambra State Agricultural Programme, Mr Jude Nwankwo, described farmers as active contributors to the nation’s growth.“With the current economic hardship, there is hunger in the land and the only way to tackle hunger is by empowering and giving palliatives to farmers who will produce the food.“We will monitor and ensure that the farmers make effective use of these inputs for positive outcomes,” he said.Mr Obiorah Uzonwanne from Ogbaru Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of the farmers, said the programme would improve their farming skills, improve their agricultural practices and productivity. (NAN)

