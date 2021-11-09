FG distributes 190 improved post-harvest storage facilities to farmers’ groups in Oyo

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Storage Products Research Institute (NSPRI), on Tuesday, distributed 190 improved post-harvest storage facilities to farmers’ groups in Oyo state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the facilities took place at the Ministry of Agriculture, State secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. The facilities comprises five smoking kilns, 125 ice fish boxes and 60 hermetic steel drums.The Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr Patricia Pessu, said the new technology was an initiative of the Federal Government at reducing post-harvest loss and waste of farm produce in the country.Pessu, who was represented at the occasion by the NSPRI zonal cordinator, Dr Funmilayo Ilesanmi, called on farmers to embrace the facilities, as they would go a long way in boosting their agriculture businesses.According to her, the smoking kiln is an efficient technology for drying fish and meat.She added that the smoking kiln would ensure high quality products with permissible polyaromatic hydrocarbons.“

The ice fish box is a cold chain technology developed for extension of shelf-life of fresh fish.“It is an effective means of handling fish for transportation, distribution and marketing.“The hermetic steel drum is an air-tight technology developed by NSPRI for non-chemical preservation of dried crops/products such as grains, roots, tubers, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and livestock.“In addition, the steel drum can be used in household/domestic and small-scale storage levels,” the director stated.She implored the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facilities and prioritise its maintenance for durability.Earlier, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, the Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture, lauded the efforts of NSPRI in researching into things that would improve agricultural sector.Adebisi, who noted that post-harvest waste and losses had been a major challenge in the agricultural sector, appreciated the Federal government for the distribution of the facilities.

He promised that the state government would build on the Federal government’s gesture by continued support to farmers to boost food security in the state.Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Paul Akinwale, commended the Federal government for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the facilities.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...