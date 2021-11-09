FG distributes 190 improved post-harvest storage facilities to farmers’ groups in Oyo

November 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  Federal Government through the Storage Products Research Institute (NSPRI), on Tuesday, distributed 190 improved post-harvest storage facilities to farmers’ groups in Oyo state. 

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that distribution of facilities took place at the Ministry of Agriculture, State secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. The facilities comprises five smoking kilns, 125 ice fish boxes and 60 hermetic steel drums.The Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr Patricia Pessu, said the new technology was an initiative of the Federal Government at reducing post-harvest loss and waste of farm produce in the country.Pessu, who was represented at the occasion NSPRI zonal cordinator, Dr Funmilayo Ilesanmi, called on farmers to embrace facilities, as they would go a long way in boosting their agriculture businesses.According to her,  smoking kiln is an efficient technology for drying fish and meat.She added that smoking kiln would ensure high products with permissible polyaromatic hydrocarbons.“

ice fish box is a cold chain technology developed for extension of shelf-life of fresh fish.“It is an effective means of handling fish for transportation, distribution and marketing.“ hermetic steel drum is an air-tight technology developed by NSPRI for non-chemical preservation of dried crops/products such as grains, roots, tubers, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and livestock.“In addition, steel drum can be used in household/ and small-scale storage levels,” director stated.She implored beneficiaries to make judicious use of facilities and prioritise its maintenance for durability.Earlier, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, the Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture, lauded the efforts of NSPRI in researching into things that would improve agricultural sector.Adebisi, who noted that post-harvest waste and losses had been a major challenge in the agricultural sector, appreciated the Federal government for the distribution of the facilities.

He promised that state government would build on Federal government’s gesture by continued support to farmers to boost food security in state.Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Paul Akinwale, commended the Federal government for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the facilities.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,