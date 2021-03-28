FG dispels possibility of fake COVID-19 vaccines

The Federal Government has dispelled the possibility any fake COVID-19 vaccines being administered or sold by unauthorised in the country.

This is contained in a circular signed by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, the Director, Hospital Service, Federal Ministry Health, on behalf the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in Abuja.

The circular followed a letter from the Presidential Force (PTF) regarding the about 3,000 doses fake COVID-19 vaccines destined Africa from China.

The minister, who acknowledged receipt of the PTF letter, however, stated that “ am, therefore, to bring this to your notice and dispel any possibility of COVID-19 vaccines being available sale or being administered by any unauthorised .

“To prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly that the Nigeria Customs Service has designated the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the only Point of Entry (PoE) imported COVID-19  vaccines.”

He then called the attention of chief medical directors and medical directors of federal tertiary health institutions to the fake COVID-19 vaccines destined for Africa, noting that had been arrested in China.

Meanwhile, competent sources in the ministry confirmed the information to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

of the sources said: “the ministry issued a circular to inform the medical directors of federal hospitals about the fake vaccines.

is just to let (medical directors) know that fake COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to Africa is not in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not even taking vaccines from China, so there is no way fake vaccines can get into the country because is only the Federal Government that is authorised to import COVID-19 vaccines for now”. (NAN)

