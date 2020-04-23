FG disowns report on November resumption of schools

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Education (FME) has disowned a press release circulating on multiple social media platforms, insinuating that schools will reopen November 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director, of Press and Public Relations, FME, Ben Bem Goong described the release as the handiwork of an illiterate, who, going by the content of his release also appears to be mentally deranged.

He said,the ministry is asking parents, students and the general public to disregard the release in its entirety, adding that there is no iota of truth about the release.

“Efforts are on to track the author, and if found to be a normal human being, he or she will be prosecuted.

“For now, everything about the release points to a mental lunatic.”

He stressed that the ministry will no longer take such information for granted especially when it poses the capacity to mislead a large number of innocent Nigerians.

“The said release is quoting the permanent Secretary as giving an interview to Primum Times, while at the same time, the minister is the one signing the press statement. Is the Honourable Minister the spokesman of the Permanent Secretary?

“Everything here points to insanity, beyond the realm of insanity is the height of illiteracy.

“We could have ignored the release but for the massive calls from our education correspondents, parents and other stakeholders expressing concerns,” he said.