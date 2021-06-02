The Federal Government has begun the disbursement of N70 million to 3, 500 rural women and urban poor in Bauchi State.

Mr Abubakar Hashim, the Technical Assistant to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauch that each beneficiary would receive N20, 000.

NAN reports that on March 12, the Federal Government launched the ”Special Cash Grant” to empower 100 million rural women as part of its social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

NAN reports that the objectives of the programme include to improve environmental sanitation and management, encourage household financial and asset acquisition and engage beneficiaries to attain sustainable livelihood.

Others are improve household consumption; Increase in utilization of health and nutrition services and improve school enrolment and attendance.Hashim said the grant is meant for existing small scale businesses and new ones.

“The cash grant for rural women and urban poor was in line with Mr President’s policy of uplifting the lives of 100 million people in 10 years.

“The minister came up with this programme and this is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“One hundred and sixty (160) women from each of the 20 local government areas in the state will be given N20, 000 and the total amount for the state is N70 million

“The selection was from the National Social Register and the Disabled Persons Commission Unit of the ministry.

“People living with disability were given 150 slots across the country,’’ he said.

The minister’s technical adviser said that Bauchi and Katgun local government areas would serve as the disbursement centres for all the beneficiaries.

He advised them to make judicious use of the grant, adding that the ministry would monitor and track them with the hope of recording positive change in their lives.

Hashim disclosed that the disbursement began on May 26.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the Federal Government for giving the grant, saying that it would impact positively on the poor and needy in the society. (NAN)

