FG disburses N339m to vulnerable women, youths in Adamawa

The Federal Government has disbursed N339.50 million to about 16,975 vulnerable women and youths in Adamawa.Mrs Mary Yuwadi, Head of Unit, Conditional Cash Transfer(CCT)under the Social Investment Programmes (SIP), made this known during the inauguration of the 2021 cash disbursement in Damare village in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa on Friday.”

Each beneficiary will receive N20,000 naira for the month of January to April 2021. That means N5,000 monthly,” Yuwadi said.She said the other beneficiary areas are Numan, Lamurde, Song, Gombi, Hong, Michika , Madagali, Mubi North, Maiha, Shelleng and Toungo Local governments.

She said the programme has so far reached all the 21 Local government areas of the state.Responding on behalf of others, Mrs Helen Dauda, a beneficiary from Girei thanked the federal government for the kind gesture and assistance.”I was one of the first beneficiaries of the programme. I appreciate the federal government.”I have been able to establish a small scale poultry farm from the monthly stipend,” Dauda said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CCT is one of the four Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of the Federal Government.

NAN reports that CCT is a programme initiated by the federal government to reduce poverty through payment of a monthly stipend of N5,000 to each registered vulnerable beneficiary.

The programme is focused on responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital, especially amongst the poorest citizens.

It is also designed to deliver timely and accessible cash transfers to beneficiaries and support development objectives and priorities to improve household consumption.(NAN)

