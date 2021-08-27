FG disburses N339m to vulnerable women, youths in Adamawa

The Federal Government has disbursed N339.50 million to about 16,975 vulnerable women and youths in Adamawa.Mrs Mary Yuwadi, Head Unit, Conditional Cash Transfer(CCT)under the Social Investment Programmes (SIP), made known during the inauguration of  the 2021 cash disbursement in Damare village in Girei Local Government Area Adamawa on Friday.”

Each beneficiary will receive  N20,000 naira for the month January to April  2021. means N5,000 monthly,” Yuwadi said.She said the other beneficiary areas are Numan, Lamurde, Song, Gombi,  Hong, Michika , Madagali, Mubi North, Maiha, Shelleng and Toungo Local governments.

She said the has so far reached all the 21 Local government areas the state.Responding on behalf others, Mrs Helen Dauda, a beneficiary from Girei  thanked the federal government for the kind gesture and assistance.” was one the first beneficiaries the programme. appreciate the federal government.” have been able to establish a small scale poultry farm  from the stipend,” Dauda said.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports the CCT is one of the four Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of the Federal Government.

NAN reports CCT is a initiated by the federal government to reduce poverty through payment of a stipend of N5,000 to each registered vulnerable beneficiary.

The is focused on responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital, especially amongst the poorest citizens.

It is also designed to deliver timely and accessible cash transfers to beneficiaries and support development objectives and priorities to improve household consumption.(NAN)

