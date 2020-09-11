FG directs immediate take off of Delivery Unit in Office of SGF

Share the news













The Federal Government has directed immediate take off of the Delivery Unit in the Office the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure on Friday at a post-ministerial meeting with the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO) of the OSGF in Abuja.

“Going forward, we will consolidate on the progress made by the Cabinet Affairs Office and move forward as directed by Mr President.

“In particular, our attention will be focused on ensuring immediate take off of the Delivery Unit in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, under the coordination of the permanent secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office,” he said.

On the expectations from the unit, the SGF said: “We are to ensure that regular reports on progress on the implementation of ministerial deliverables along the nine priority areas are submitted to the Federal Executive Council.”

He charged the permanent secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, to continue to work closely with other permanent secretaries and officers within the OSGF to ensure effective delivery of the task.

“On our part, I assure you that we will do our best to ensure that the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office and indeed the Delivery Unit are provided with the requisite tools for effective discharge of their duties.

“I have also directed that a suitable office be provided for the successful take off of the Delivery Unit along with requisite furniture, equipment and performance management system/dashboard system.

“I am also aware that most of the CAO officials work late into the nights and on weekends, including public holidays; we salute their commitment in your service to Nigeria,” Mustapha said.

He gave the assurance that the OSGF was commitment to addressing logistic challenges faced by the CAO.

“I have directed the permanent secretaries to ensure that requests from the Cabinet Affairs Office are given utmost consideration even in the midst of our lean resources.

“We will explore every opportunity we have to provide welfare for our staff.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day meeting was aimed at ensuring the attainment of ministerial deliverables and accelerating achievement of government priorities in the face of challenges in the country.(NAN)