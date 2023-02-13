FG directs closure of Polytechnics for general elections 

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Government on Monday directed all Polytechnics in the country to shut down until after the forthcoming general elections.

The development came a week after issuing a similar directive for the closure of all Universities in the country.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, directing the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje to communicate to Rectors and Provosts of polytechnics.

The letter, which was signed by Mr I. O Folorunsho, for the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and dated Feb. 10, was obtained by newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

” In view of concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective Institutions, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Polytechnics be shut down.

” And academic activities will be suspended between Wednesday, Feb.22 and Tues. March 14, 2023,” the letter reads.

The minister had urged the NBTE boss to communicate the above to all the institutions under his regulatory functions. (NAN)