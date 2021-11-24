FG develops risk mapping assessment tool to reduce disasters

The Federal Government has produced a Risk Mapping and Assessment tool as part of national strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faruq, has said.

She spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during the monthly seminar organized by the Bureau of Public Reforms, with the theme ‘Humanitarian policies as a tool for effective humanitarian responses and disaster management in Nigeria’.

The minister was represented by Abubakar Suleiman, Deputy Director, Disaster Management.

She however said there was urgent need for the setting of DRR governance structures in States and LGAs, as well as enactment of appropriate legislations and plans for effective coordination.

Umar-Faruq said the ministry would continue to engage regulatory agencies, professional institutions and communities to participate in the DRR and promote funding mechanisms and insurance.

The minister added that the ministry would facilitate the training of community first responders and other frontline stakeholders on disaster risk reduction.

“Disaster risk reduction is a multi-disciplinary area that requires strong governance institutions, legislation, plans, funding support to succeed,’’ she said.

She assured that the ministry would remain committed to providing durable solutions and support victims of humanitarian challenges to enable them build back their lives.

Umar-Faruq identified the absence of DRR governance structure at the sub-national levels, lack of legislations and plans for coordination and regulation as challenges to effective disaster risk management.

This, she said, was in addition to lack of participation of communities and their leadership, poor funding of disaster risk reduction activities and plans, as well as lack of skilled manpower.

She however stressed that the challenges were been addressed by the ministry, as the national coordinator.

The Director General, Bureau of Public Reforms, Mr Dasuki Arabi said the seminar was to discuss current global trends in disaster management and what Nigeria could do to key into it.

Arabi, who was represented by Ms Mercy Okon, Head, Strategic Innovation and Reserarch, noted that since the creation of the ministry in 2019, it has done so much to support victims of natural and man-made disasters.

“Over the last two years, the ministry, through its various departments and agencies has been working tirelessly to provide relief materials to victims of various disasters, especially Internally Displaced Persons across the country.’’

Arabi said that the bureau has been working with the ministry to ensure the success of the various social intervention programmes to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“The bureau considers issues of citizens engagement core to the realization of government objectives and goals,” the director general added.

He listed some of the activities being coordinated by the bureau to include “development of Compendium of Reforms, introduction of reform seminars and management of legacy issues.

“Also, the Public Perception Survey on Reforms, review and update of National Strategy on Public Service Reforms and the institutionalization of Federal Government Score Card for ranking of MDAs Websites.

Arabi added that the bureau had conducted several studies and impact assessment of the Treasury Single Account, Executive Orders, deployment of ICT in reforming agencies, budget reforms, among others. (NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...