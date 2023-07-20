FG, development partners understudy Lagos market systems

By Olayinka Olawale

The Federal Government in collaboration with Agence Française de Development (AFD) and SEMMARIS has inspected markets in Lagos State to understudy its systems.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Nike Sodipo, the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, on Thursday in Lagos.

Sodipo said the inspection was to support Nigeria with a one-year technical assistance programme for the establishment of National Agri-food Market Development Strategy.

According to her, the technical assistance will define the strategic orientations of the Nigerian policy on the development of wholesale markets for fresh produce in urban areas.

“This is with the aim of creating a methodology for the modernisation of wholesale trade to supply major cities and peri-urban areas while structuring the Nigerian agri-food value chain.

“The visit is also in furtherance of the bid to study the food value chains in Lagos, thereby, help to reduce food spoilage, promote food storage and preservation.

“It will also guarantee food security, greater returns for farmers and investors in the agro-allied sector,” she said.

Sodipo said the project particularly focused on the three largest urban consumption areas and would look at the whole value chains market ecosystem from rural to urban corridors in Nigeria.

“They include Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Kaduna and Onitsha-Port-Harcourt,” she said.

Sodipo further said the visit was in line with the tripartite agreement earlier signed between the Federal Government, AFD, and SEMMARIS (the technical partner) which also involved a one-year study from first quarter of 2023 to first quarter of 2024.

She, however, said the team was received by Mrs Olatokunbo Emokpae, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture.

Members of the team are, Timothee Witkowski, International Project Manager, Rungis Marche International; Stephen P Allen, Food Sector Strategist, Jofreco International Ltd; and Christian Idahota, Head of Field Operations, AGRAMONDIS.

Recalled that the Lagos State Government as part of its food systems transformation agenda had started the construction of a Central Food Security Systems & Logistics Hub on a 120Ha parcel of land at Ketu-Ereyun, Epe area of the state.

The project is borne out of the need to address the food spoilage, storage and processing challenges and with focus on ensuring food traceability. (NAN)

