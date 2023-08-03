FG, development partners sign MoU to reduce cancer spread

By Philip Yatai

Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with development partners to reduce the spread of cancer in Abuja .

The development partners are the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, and City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can).

This was made known in a statement by City Cancer Challenge, an organisation working to improve access to equitable, quality cancer care, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said that the MoU, which was signed in Abuja, makes Nigeria’s capital part of a growing network of C/Can cities committed to improving cancer care.

According to the statement, cancer is responsible for 79,000 deaths and approximately 124,000 new cases in Nigeria each year, accounting for the second highest cancer burden in Africa.

It added that the multi stakeholder commitment by national and subnational governments, international health organisations and civil society, represents a key milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts against cancer.

The statement quoted the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Funso Adebiyi, as saying that the collective effort would strengthen the ministry’s commitment to fostering a healthier Nigeria.

Adebeyi explained that the ministry would strengthen the commitment by urgently reducing the country’s cancer incidence and mortality.

“Guided by the principle that cities are crucial to driving meaningful change through local engagement and global partnerships, the C/Can initiative supports cities to develop data-driven, locally relevant and sustainable cancer care solutions,” Adebiyi was quoted to have said.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola was also quoted as saying that given Nigeria’s sizable population, partnership with C/Can would create a broad-scale impact on the country’s health systems.

Adesola added that to ensure success of the initiative, the city of Abuja, has over the last two years conducted assessment to inform the development of a strategy to implement the project.

This, according to him, has culminated into a three-year Coty Engagement process.

The statement also said that the Chief Executive Officer, C/Can, Ms Isabel Mestres, had noted the progress recorded so far, adding that the FCTA had undertaken a robust due diligence process since 2022.

“This has provided a comprehensive understanding of the local cancer care landscape, paving the way for the next steps, including the launch of a three-year City Engagement Process.

“The City Engagement Process will be led by a local government body, the City Executive Committee, with the support of a dedicated manager, to engage stakeholders in identifying needs, and implementing locally created cancer care solutions,” she had said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr Zainab Bagudu, was quoted as saying that the partnership would strengthen Abuja’s cancer ecosystem to achieve the much-needed transformation.

On his part, Mr Owens Wiwa the Executive Vice President, Clinton Health Access Initiative Nigeria, said that the partnership was crucial to addressing the cancer challenge in the city.

“Through C/Can, we have an unparalleled opportunity to ensure that progress made in cancer care at a city level will benefit the most people in both Abuja and the rest of Nigeria.

“Abuja’s successful application to join C/Can was supported by the FCT Administration and Federal Ministry of Health, led by a task force of leading organisations, including civil society,” he said.

The statement said that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was the 14th city and the fourth African city to join the growing C/Can network alongside Kumasi (Ghana), Kigali (Rwanda) and Nairobi (Kenya).

It added that C/Can is set to launch a new call for city applications later in 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

